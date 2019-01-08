For the first time! Bulgarian Tourists Travel to North Korea to Celebrate the Birthday of Kim Il-sung

The first organized tourist group from Bulgaria will arrive in North Korea in April. The excursion will coincide with the celebrations on the occasion of the 107th birthday of the leader Kim Il-sung - the grandfather of the current country leader, Kim Jong-un.

The trip is organized by a travel agency from 10 to 19 April 2019. The price for a person staying in a double room is 2200 euros.

The flight there will be through Dubai and Beijing. For travelers, however, there are certain requirements. Men should bring a shirt and tie in their luggage, and women should have decent clothing without short skirts and provocative blouses, as well as no torn jeans. The dresscode is for admission to the Sun Palace where the mummies of Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong-il are located.