65-year-old Man Killed his Young Wife in Stara Zagora

Crime | January 8, 2019, Tuesday // 15:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 65-year-old Man Killed his Young Wife in Stara Zagora

A 65-year-old man stabbed his 25-year-old wife with a knife. The family is from Stara Zagora, they have an 8-month-old daughter, and the fatal end came after a family scandal. Jealousy is the likely motive for the murder. The man is detained for a day and the case continues under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office.

25-year-old Juliana, who graduated from the Thracian University and her 65-year-old husband Dimitar, have been living in Zheleznik for at least ten years. The family had a small baby, and the fatal end came after a family scandal. The neighbors of the couple are in shock of what happened. They describe the young woman as educated, smiling and responsive, and the man as the conflict personality. It was a third marriage to him.

The murder signal was filed by neighbors on January 7 shortly before 16:00. The woman was stabbed with a knife in her chest. Immediately after the murder, the husband is detained by the uniformed.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria