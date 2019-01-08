Unknown Vandal Left an Inscription of Bulgarian Football Club on The Great Pyramid of Giza (Photo)

Another vandal act with a Bulgarian origin on one of the Seven Wonders of the World has outraged users of social networks.

The inscription "Loko 2019" appeared on the The Great Pyramid of Giza. This shocked Bulgarian tourists who visited the tourist landmark in Egypt on January 5th. and they make photographs of the inscription carved in the ancient stone.

One of the tourists in the group who noticed the vandalism said on Facebook: "I do not need popularity or similar prominence, but the truth is that I was genuinely outraged and so I shared it," Mina Dimitrova wrote in the social network. "You can not go to Egypt and not see the Pyramids - the only miracle surviving the 7 Wonders of the World! And suddenly there is inscription in Cyrillic ... If you want to write something and make a fool of yourself but vandalizing historic monuments - it is not among them !!! ", writes the woman in her profile, where she also published photos of the inscription.





When the the absurd "Loko 2019" was written on the ancient architectural monument is not clear.

The pyramid of Cheops is the last preserved architectural monument of the Seven Wonders of the World and the most famous pyramid in the world. It is also known as the Great or Great Pyramid of Giza.



In October, with the inscription "Loko Sofia" appeared on the Memorial of Peace in Hiroshima, Japan. Two employees of the Sofia Opera's technical team were detained for the vandalism. Later, they were fired and condemned.