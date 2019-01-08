FIVB Confirmed! Brazil Standing on the Way of Bulgaria for Tokyo 2020

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officially confirmed the distribution of Tokyo Intercontinental Olympic Qualifying Teams in 2020, reports Sportal.bg.

Qualifications tournaments begin on August 2, 2019, with women's matches. The Bulgarian national team fell into Group C with the United States, Argentina and Kazakhstan.

The winner in this stream will qualify directly for the Olympic Games next year.

For men, Bulgaria is in Group A. Rivals of our team are Brazil, Egypt and Puerto Rico. Meetings will be held from August 9th to August 11th, and the winner will join Japan's Japan Tokyo Games.

All groups in women:

Group A: Serbia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Poland

Group C: China, Turkey, Germany, Czech Republic

Group C: USA, Argentina, BULGARIA, Kazakhstan

Group D: Brazil, Dominican Republic, Cameroon, Azerbaijan

Group E: Russia, Korea, Canada, Mexico

Group F: The Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Kenya

Meetings in all groups will be held from 2 to 4 August 2019.

All Men's Groups:

Group A: Brazil, Egypt, BULGARIA, Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Belgium, Netherlands, Korea

Group C: Italy, Serbia, Australia, Cameroon

Group D: Poland, France, Slovenia, Tunisia

Group E: Russia, Iran, Cuba, Mexico

Group F: Canada, Argentina, Finland, China

Matches in all groups will be held from 9th to 11th August 2019th.