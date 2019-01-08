FIVB Confirmed! Brazil Standing on the Way of Bulgaria for Tokyo 2020
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officially confirmed the distribution of Tokyo Intercontinental Olympic Qualifying Teams in 2020, reports Sportal.bg.
Qualifications tournaments begin on August 2, 2019, with women's matches. The Bulgarian national team fell into Group C with the United States, Argentina and Kazakhstan.
The winner in this stream will qualify directly for the Olympic Games next year.
For men, Bulgaria is in Group A. Rivals of our team are Brazil, Egypt and Puerto Rico. Meetings will be held from August 9th to August 11th, and the winner will join Japan's Japan Tokyo Games.
All groups in women:
Group A: Serbia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Poland
Group C: China, Turkey, Germany, Czech Republic
Group C: USA, Argentina, BULGARIA, Kazakhstan
Group D: Brazil, Dominican Republic, Cameroon, Azerbaijan
Group E: Russia, Korea, Canada, Mexico
Group F: The Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Kenya
Meetings in all groups will be held from 2 to 4 August 2019.
All Men's Groups:
Group A: Brazil, Egypt, BULGARIA, Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Belgium, Netherlands, Korea
Group C: Italy, Serbia, Australia, Cameroon
Group D: Poland, France, Slovenia, Tunisia
Group E: Russia, Iran, Cuba, Mexico
Group F: Canada, Argentina, Finland, China
Matches in all groups will be held from 9th to 11th August 2019th.
- » Kiril Despodov Received the Prize for Bulgaria's No. 1 Footballer for the 2018th
- » Grigor Dimitrov Withdraws From FAST4
- » The Municipal Council will Officially Support Sofia's Bid for the Winter Olympics
- » Bulgarian Sports minister: New Room for Rhythmic Gymnastics will be Built in Rakovski Complex
- » Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania To Jointly Bid For Hosting Euro-2028 Or World Cup-2030
- » Reading Winger Joins Bulgarian Champions on Loan