The BSMEPA and the Embassy of China with a Joint SME Development Plan

On January 7, 2019, a meeting was held at the building of the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, between Dr Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA and Mr. Yang Xiangzung, Political Advisor and Interim Managing Director and Mr. Yao Xiu Ying, Economic and Trade Advisor, Embassy of the PRC in the Republic of Bulgaria.

The possibilities for organizing business delegations from China in Bulgaria and Bulgarian companies in the PRC were discussed. The Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov, expressed the readiness of the agency to visit Chinese companies in Bulgaria to organize bilateral meetings with suitable Bulgarian business partners as well as visits to industrial sites. To this end, the Bulgarian side will rely on the Chinese Embassy to get timely information on Chinese companies. In connection with the expressed willingness of Bulgarian companies to re-enter the China International Import Expo (CIIE), Dr. Takov underlined the key importance of timely obtaining information on the conditions for participation, which would guarantee subsequent excellent results from the Bulgarian participation CIIE.

Mr. Mr. Yang Xiangzung, as the main coordinator of the Chinese 16-1 initiative in 2018, expressed his gratitude to the BSMEPA team for the productive work in connection with the successful event in the past year. Mr. Yao Xiu Ying thanked again for the successful participation of 32 Bulgarian companies, organized by the Bulgarian Industrial Association, at the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Once again, BSMEPA declares its willingness to provide the necessary assistance to promote trade and investment cooperation between enterprises and in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the Republic of Bulgaria and the People's Republic of China.