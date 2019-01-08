The Council on General Affairs of the European Union Meets in Brussels
archive
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It is expected that Romania will present the priorities of its Presidency and will release information on the start of negotiations on the next Multiannual Financial Framework, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The Council will also discuss the joint disinformation action plan presented at the end of the year aimed at ensuring a single European response to the threats posed by the spread of fake news.
- » France is Preparing a New Law on Protests
- » Spain Sees New Record in Migrant Arrivals in 2018
- » David Davis Urges Theresa May to delay Brexit Vote Again
- » Italy Passes Revised Budget After EU Compromise
- » New Rules on Reinforced Schengen Information System Enter into Force
- » Estonia Government Goes All Digital
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)