The Council on General Affairs of the European Union Meets in Brussels

January 8, 2019, Tuesday
It is expected that Romania will present the priorities of its Presidency and will release information on the start of negotiations on the next Multiannual Financial Framework, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The Council will also discuss the joint disinformation action plan presented at the end of the year aimed at ensuring a single European response to the threats posed by the spread of fake news.

