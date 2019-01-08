Central Plovdiv Closes to Traffic for the European Capital of Culture Opening

The centre of Plovdiv will be closed to traffic on January 12 for the official opening of the city’s status as European Capital of Culture. Only 7 bus lines will run in the city, with the Monday – Friday schedule, reports BNT.

Parking will be available at buffer zones. The first buffer zone will be at the parking area in front of the main entrance to the International Fair Plovdiv building, the second around Plovdiv Stadium and the third, the parking area next to the Kolodruma.