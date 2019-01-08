Central Plovdiv Closes to Traffic for the European Capital of Culture Opening
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The centre of Plovdiv will be closed to traffic on January 12 for the official opening of the city’s status as European Capital of Culture. Only 7 bus lines will run in the city, with the Monday – Friday schedule, reports BNT.
Parking will be available at buffer zones. The first buffer zone will be at the parking area in front of the main entrance to the International Fair Plovdiv building, the second around Plovdiv Stadium and the third, the parking area next to the Kolodruma.
- » Sales of Electronic Vignettes at Petrol Stations Throughout Bulgaria Started on January 7
- » All Motorways and Main Roads in Bulgaria are Open for Driving in Winter Conditions
- » Bulgaria is the Largest Producer of Herbs in the European Union
- » For Eight Years, Police Officers in Bulgaria have Decreased by a Quarter, Eurostat Reported
- » E-vignettes Have Been Officially Launched
- » Sofia Mayor: The Repair of Central Street Graf Ignatiev is far from Over
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)