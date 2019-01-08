Sales of Electronic Vignettes at Petrol Stations Throughout Bulgaria Started on January 7

Sale of electronic vignettes at petrol stations and large retail outlets in Bulgaria begins as of today, January 7, reports BNT.

Although the system came into effect on January 1, the start was accompanied by problems with purchase at post offices, at border checkpoints and at petrol stations.

Because of the poor organisation of the introduction of the electronic vignette system, two top officials of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) were dismissed from their posts. RIA said within a week, vignettes will be possible to be bought at more than 4,500 places in the country.