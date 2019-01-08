All Motorways and Main Roads in Bulgaria are Open for Driving in Winter Conditions

All Motorways and Main Roads in Bulgaria are Open for Driving in Winter Conditions

 All motorways and first-class roads are open for driving in winter conditions, there are no restrictions in place, Denislav Peychev from the Road Infrastructure Agency told BNT. Traffic is restricted only in the Troyan Pass, for all cars, and in Prevala, for trucks over 12 tonnes. The Ruse-Byala road is again open after the heavy crash yesterday, traffic fully resumed shortly after 2.00 am, Peychev reported. The roads are preventively treated due to the low temperatures. He said night temperatures dropped to below minus 20 degrees in the high parts of Pazardzhik and Dragoman.

