Cold Day, Highs Between Minus 4° and 1°
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 8, 2019, Tuesday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Broken clouds over the country today, in some places to mostly sunshine. In the eastern regions light wind blowing from west, northwest. It will be cold with maximum temperatures of between minus 4°C and 1°C.
Broken clouds over the country today, in some places to mostly sunshine. In the eastern regions light wind blowing from west, northwest. It will be cold with maximum temperatures of between minus 4°C and 1°C.
This is what meteorologist Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in Place for 24 Bulgarian Regions
- » Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania and Ukraine with Joint Project to Protect Dolphins in the Black Sea
- » Code Yellow for Low Temperatures Across the Country
- » Cloudy Again in Bulgaria, with Intense snowfall in West and Central Pre-Balkan
- » Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes near Tarauaca, Brazil
- » Cold Snap Forecast for the Weekend, Drivers Warned of Dangerous Roads
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)