Bulgaria: Cold Day, Highs Between Minus 4° and 1°

Broken clouds over the country today, in some places to mostly sunshine. In the eastern regions light wind blowing from west, northwest. It will be cold with maximum temperatures of between minus 4°C and 1°C.

This is what meteorologist Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

