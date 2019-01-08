Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in Place for 24 Bulgarian Regions

Code Yellow warning for low temperatures has been issued for 24 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).



The warning is in place for the following regions: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich, Stara Zagora, Kardzhali, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.



In all regions the daily temperatures will remain below zero, dropping down to minus 14 degrees Celsius in places in the morning.