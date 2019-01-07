Two More People were Detained for Stealing Paintings of the Famous Bulgarian Painter Vladimir Dimitrov Maystora

The police have arrested two people in connection with the theft of paintings by Vladimir Dimitrov Maystora of a home in Sofia. It's two men - one at 42 and the other 45. One was arrested Sunday night and the other surrendered to police Monday morning, BTA reported, citing sources.



Three days ago, the Interior Ministry announced that a total of 12 of the stolen 13 paintings had been found. Then two of the alleged mediators in the painting were arrested.



The paintings were found at two addresses in Sofia - in the neighborhoods of Lozenets and Hadji Dimitar. Over 10,000 leva have been paid for them and an additional payment is expected after the authorship has been specified. One picture is still being searched.



Theft itself took place on January 3 from a private home in Sofia. Pictures are stolen mostly by the artists Vladimir Dimitrov - Maystora and Dimitar Kirov. The theft was reported by Pavel Antonov - son of a niece of Vladimir Dimitrov-Maystora.