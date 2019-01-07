139 Аnimals Were Born at the Metropolitan Zoo in 2018

139 are the animals born in 2018 at the Metropolitan Zoo. Compared to a year earlier, native animals are 15 more, among which are small species of antelopes, deer, kangaroo, Egyptian vultures, toucans, and South American coatis.

In 2018 for the first time in the zoo were born lemurs, green aracari and Harris's hawk.

Improving habitats will be a priority in the work of the Zoo and in 2019.

This year is expected to complete the major repairs and the expansion of monkey cells, as well as new expositions for jackals and hyenas, are to be built, the municipality of Sofia says.