E-vignettes Have Been Officially Launched

From today, drivers will be able to buy electronic vignettes from the counters of major gas stations and a large number of retail outlets.

Yesterday, the head of the road agency, Eng. Svetoslav Glosov, told BNR that over 4500 will be the places where the service will be offered. Where there is no gas station nearby, an e-vignette can be bought from the post office.

Novinite.com recalls that at the request of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, two managers at the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) and one of the regional minister's advisors will be held responsible for the poor organization in the preparation and implementation of the electronic vignette, the government press service said.