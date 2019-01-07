65% of Bulgarians Support Hauliers’ Protests Against Mobility Package 1
The protests of hauliers to be held on January 10 in Brussels receive high public support in Bulgaria, according to a national representative survey by local polling agency Exacta Research Group. 64.6% of respondents say they support hauliers’ protests against new EU requirements for international transport (the Macron package), 7.9% answered “no”, whereas 27.5% have no opinion on the matter.
The support is relatively evenly distributed among all social-demographic groups, with higher than average support registered among men, among people aged 30 to 39, and among urban residents outside the capital.
The protest receives nearly equal support among voters of the main political parties, GERB and BSP, as well as among non-voters, and higher than average support among United Patriots’ supporters (69%).
Young respondents (aged 18-29) and people in villages more commonly have no opinion.
