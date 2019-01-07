Seven new specialized vans for transportation of people with disabilities will be on the streets of Sofia today. The machines were presented at a special ceremony in the presence of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

The use of this transport service can be done by pre-ordering at the Transport Services Department at the Transport Directorate of Sofia Municipality. The opening hours of the service are from 6.00 am to 23.00 pm.

The municipality calculations show that this service benefits on average more than 640 people per month.

At the end of last year, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced that modern urban transport is one of the main priorities of the Sofia Municipality's work in 2019. In this connection, the average age of all buses in the fleet is expected to be 6 years this year, which means new acquisitions.

162 are natural gas buses that will be introduced by the end of the year.