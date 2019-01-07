Sofia Mayor: The Repair of Central Street Graf Ignatiev is far from Over

The mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova gave a response to the videos and photographs with poorly arranged and unstable slabs on the central street "Graf Ignatiev". According to her, the site is not ready yet - and it will not be soon, because the season does not allow the continuation of the repair.

"There are sections where the plates are not mounted, but only stacked so that people can pass. We entered a season that does not allow us to work, "explains the mayor on Facebook, citing an interview.

In the interview, she points out that "undoubtedly completed plots show what the overall vision will be on Graf Ignatiev Street, but there is still a lot of work in the squares, the garden in front of" St. Sedmochislenitsi and part of the sidewalks:

"It was important to remove the fences even though the object was not completed. So many people have the impression that the activities are over, but they are not. "

Fandakova calls for "a little more patience".

The Mayor also commented on the alleged assumptions that, with the replacement of the materials for the new rails, the giant CEP saved the money:

"Tramway measurements have shown that the required levels have been achieved and there is a significant reduction in noise and vibration. We only pay for inputs and speculation that by switching one of the rail track materials is saving the contractor's funds, is a lie. "

Without specifying when the Grafa's repair will be completed, Yordanka Fandakova lists the next "big projects" that will be realized in Sofia in 2019. Reconstructions of 15 boulevards are planned, 38 million leva will be invested in renovation of residential streets.