Kiril Despodov Received the Prize for Bulgaria's No. 1 Footballer for the 2018th

CSKA footballer Kiril Despodov is the big winner of the poll for the number one player in Bulgaria in 2018. The attacking player of the "Reds" won in the serious competition of goalkeeper of Slavia Georgi Petkov who was second and Todor Nedelev from Botev "(Plovdiv), third.



The 58th issue of the poll was disputed and the gap between the winners until the last one was extremely small. 22-year-old Despodov gathered 159 points from the journalist's vote. 42-year-old Georgi Petkov had 151 points and Todor Nedelev got 149 points.

Kiril Despodov was emotional after receiving the prize. He thanked everyone in the club from the Bulgarian Army, as well as all the coaches who contributed to his development. "I have been working very hard and I am glad to receive this prize, and I will be happy if I can replace it for the CSKA title and entering European Tournaments," said the winner.

"I'm not disappointed, I can not say this, you are the second at 42 years in Bulgaria, that's my achievement ... (...) And I said before that these cups obliged me to go on, every trophy for me is valuable, there is difference when it was won, "said Georgi Petkov. He left the ceremony with the prize for Best Goalkeeper for 2018.

Todor Nedelev won the prize Best midfielder for 2018 in Bulgaria. "I wish all players health and no injury and a stronger performance in the new year," said the player in receiving the prize.

118 sports journalists, 48 ​​media representatives, participated in the traditional poll. A curious fact is that for the first time in 19 years the top three is occupied by footballers playing in the Bulgarian league. The last such case is in 1999, when the Top 3 were Sasho Alexandrov, Stanimir Stoilov and Dimitar Berbatov.