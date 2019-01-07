12% of the Companies in Bulgaria Complain About Delayed Payments

12% of the companies in Bulgaria complain of delayed payments. This shows Eurostat statistics for 2017. This indicator puts our country in the middle of the ranking, with most firms in the same difficulty in Italy (20%), while in Romania the rate of delayed payments is only 4%.

A quarter or 25% of the managers who have started companies in Bulgaria do not have difficulty. Unlike us, 41% of businesses in the UK do not have difficulty, and in our neighboring Romania the percentage reaches 28%. The other pole is Italy, where every tenth company is good at the expense of the other nine; and Greece, where the share of companies without difficulty is 8%.

The other Bulgarian entrepreneurs complain most of the periods when they do not have enough work and clients (21%), administrative burden (9%). A smaller share has severe financial crisis (5%) or complains about lack of access to finance (4%).

The only category in which the self-employed Bulgarians do not complain about a lack of access to income during sickness, indicating that our tax insurance policies have no shortages, unlike other European countries.

The data show that self-employed people in Europe in 2017 reach 33 million. The largest share (23%) had a good opportunity to start a business. Only 16% continue family business, and another 15% do it for practice.



Flexible working time is the reason for 11% of Europeans to start a business, and the same number of people do not find a job that is good enough and it is a motive to start their own business.