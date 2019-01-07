Experienced Mountaineer Died on his Way to Mount Botev

Society » INCIDENTS | January 7, 2019, Monday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Experienced Mountaineer Died on his Way to Mount Botev

A middle-aged man from Karlovo died today on the way to Botev peak, Mayor of Kalofer Rumen Stoyanov announced. He was an experienced mountaineer, but slipped and fell into a abyss.

The incident happened 40 minutes from the hut "Paradise", at the beginning of the Tarzanova path. Stoyanov recalled that this is a summer trail and in winter it is risky.

The man who was with the mountaineer who died was another tourist who had returned to the lodge. He's about to be questioned by the police about the misfortune.

The mayor of Kalofer added that it is not clear whether the deceased mountaineer has insurance, but most likely a team of Mountain Rescue Service will climb to find and bring the body.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria