Experienced Mountaineer Died on his Way to Mount Botev

A middle-aged man from Karlovo died today on the way to Botev peak, Mayor of Kalofer Rumen Stoyanov announced. He was an experienced mountaineer, but slipped and fell into a abyss.

The incident happened 40 minutes from the hut "Paradise", at the beginning of the Tarzanova path. Stoyanov recalled that this is a summer trail and in winter it is risky.

The man who was with the mountaineer who died was another tourist who had returned to the lodge. He's about to be questioned by the police about the misfortune.

The mayor of Kalofer added that it is not clear whether the deceased mountaineer has insurance, but most likely a team of Mountain Rescue Service will climb to find and bring the body.