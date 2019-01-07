Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania and Ukraine with Joint Project to Protect Dolphins in the Black Sea

Four Black Sea countries – Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania and Ukraine – are taking part in a joint project aiming to increase the dolphin population in the Black Sea, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Despite the 1983 ban, Black Sea dolphins are not sufficiently protected. It is estimated that 4-5 million dolphins have been caught in the Black Sea in the 20th century.

Other causes for the decline of the dolphin population include polluted waters, shortage of food due to large-scale fishing, as well as epidemics. The project, worth 500,000 euro, is funded by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment.