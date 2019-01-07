Popular Bulgarian Restaurant Chain Will Replace American TGI Fridays in Central London

Business | January 7, 2019, Monday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Popular Bulgarian Restaurant Chain Will Replace American TGI Fridays in Central London

Happy Bar and Grill will replace American fast food stalwart TGI Fridays on Coventry Street in London’s West End. The Bulgarian restaurant chain, with 22 sites across the country and 2 in Barcelona, Spain, will bring its all-day menu to London later in 2019, according to MCA Insight.

Happy was founded in Varna on Christmas Eve 1994, and now serves a menu of pizza, pasta, burgers, salads, and other casual-dining stalwarts, mixed in with traditional Bulgarian dishes. That means chicken tenders and burgers — also anchors of the restaurant Happy will replace — sit alongside tutamnik cheese bread and kyufteta, traditional meat balls. There is also a black burger with a charcoal bun, because it is 2019 and some restaurant trends are irrepressibly transnational.

The large Piccadilly Circus site is a big bet for the company in its first London opening, but the guaranteed tourist footfall — and London and its investors’ mutual appetite for large-scale international imports — should see it right.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria