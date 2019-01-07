Code Yellow for Low Temperatures Across the Country
January 7, 2019, Monday
A code yellow warning for low temperatures is in place for the whole country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Day temperatures will remain below zero degrees C.
