Cloudy Again in Bulgaria, with Intense snowfall in West and Central Pre-Balkan

Further cold air is expected today from northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria from north-northeast. It will remain mostly cloudy with snowfall in some places, more considerable in the Western and Central Pre-Balkan region. In the evening the precipitations will ease from northwest, the clouds will break and decrease. Maximum temperatures between minus 4°C and 1°C, in Sofia about minus 3°C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.