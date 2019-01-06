Bulgarian Actor Ivan Laskin Passed Away

Ivan Laskin passed away at the age of 48 years . The actor had health problems, several times he enrolled in various hospitals and on December 28, 2018, he was admitted to the Military Medical Academy. 

In 2012, the actor revealed publicly about his alcohol problem in "Direct Karbovsky". Laskin said he made this public because it was "the first step and the treatment started."

"Nobody knows how it happens. It comes suddenly, "the actor said.

He explained the reason for his addiction with the fact that he did not like anything surrounding him because the state did not value the young people's labor and talents.

