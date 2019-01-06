Twelve years after the so-called HIV trial in Libya, nurse Nasya Nenova won a case against 9 Libyan investigating officers, NOVA said.



The General Secretariat of the Jamaican Ministry of Libya must give 500 000 leva compensation to Nasya Nenova and 26 617 leva additional property compensation.

This is the first case, which leads to a conviction in our country and in favor of the nurse.



When Nasia Nenova is arrested she is 32 years old. He leaves the Libyan prison 40 years after 2755 days behind bars.



She and the other four nurses, as well as the Palestinian doctor Ashraf Al-Hajuj and Dr. Zdravko Georgiev, were charged with infecting over 400 Libyan children with HIV. They received life imprisonment sentence in 2006. A year later, with Cecilia Sarkozy's plane, the convicts were returned to Bulgaria.

President Georgi Parvanov pardoned them.



Now everyone is looking for justice and punishment for those who have tortured them.



This is the first of the five cases started by the Bulgarian medics to win in court.