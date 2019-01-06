Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes near Tarauaca, Brazil
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near Tarauaca, Brazil on Saturday.
The quake hit at 2:25 PM local time at a depth of 575 kilometers.
