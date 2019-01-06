Five Teenage Girls Die in Fire at Polish ‘Escape Room’, where Players are Deliberately Locked in
Five teenage girls have been killed and one man hurt in a fire that broke out at an “escape room” game, in which players are locked in a room and have to solve puzzles to get out, officials in northern Poland said on Friday.
