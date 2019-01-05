Two Executives in the RIA were Fired because of the Chaos with the Electronic Vignettes in Bulgaria

At the request of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, two managers at the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) and one of the regional minister's advisors will be held responsible for the poor organization in the preparation and implementation of the electronic vignette, the government press service said.

As a member of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency Veselin Davidov will be released, he was responsible for the electronic system for collecting fees for using the national road network.

Anton Antonov, Director of the National Executive in the RIA, and Radoslav Nikolov, Advisor to the Political Cabinet of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, will also be leaving their positions.