Bulgarian Hauliers will Protest in Brussels on Jan 10 Against Mobility Package

Industry associations in the Road Transport sector held an urgent working meeting on 4th opf January in Sofia in connection with the organisation and conduct of the international protest of road hauliers on 10 January in Brussels, reports BNT.

The meeting is at the initiative of the transport business - for the first time Bulgarian business will protest in Brussels, said the Chair of the Union of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria, Yordan Arabadzhiev on 4thof January.

"The next days and weeks will be key to this industry. This is a national cause and national interest, and we should do our utmost to prevent the lobbies from destroying this profitable business," Arabadzhiev said.

"Today’s meeting was attended by representatives of the executive power, MEPs and representatives of the transport industry, which is important for the country's economy," Minister of Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

"We have proactive behaviour because we have identified measures that are beyond voting in the European Parliament, and as representatives of the executive and MPs will make an effort to block these texts.

We have a very vague majority against us, and needs to be well informed about the consequences for countries on the periphery of Europe. Discriminatory and disproportionate rules are introduced which are a precedent in the European legislation and violate the rules of operation of the Common Market," the minister added.