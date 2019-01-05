Situation in Bourgas Back to Normal after Strong Winds during the Night

Code Orange for hazardous weather was issued for the districts of Sliven and Bourgas (South-East Bulgaria) on 4th of January. Expectations are for winds at speed of up to 30 metres per second and for heavy snowfalls in the coastal district of Bourgas. Code yellow weather alert is in place for 13 other regions of the country.

In Bourgas region, there was a strong wind and snowfall mainly on the high parts of Stara Planina and Strandzha mountains. There was no snowfall only in Bourgas, near Trakia motorway and Rishka Pass. As a result of the strong winds last night, there were fallen trees around the Ropotamo River on the road to Tsarevo, but before midnight the road was cleaned.

All roads in the region are open and passable in winter conditions. Movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes is banned on the road Obzor - Sunny Beach, the District Road Administration reported. The biggest snowfall during the night was in the region of Malko Turnovo municipality and on the road Sredets - Elhovo. All ports on the territory of Bourgas are open. There are no cancelled flights at Bourgas Airport. The weather warning code orange for snow and strong northern winds remains in place for 4th of January.

It has been snowing at Shipka Pass since last night. Currently, the snow cover is about 10 cm. The roadway is clean and sanded. Traffic is normal. The snow-cleaning machines are in operation for 24-hours.

The heavy snowfall complicated the situation in the high mountain passes in the Rhodopes. Vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes have been temporarily banned in the area of Prevalla, Rozhen and Pechinsko. Lorries weighing more than 3 tonnes are required to have chains. Trafic of lorries is limited on the road to Mihalkovo-Devin because of snow cleaning. Currently, there are no populated areas without electricity. Water supply is also normal everywhere.