Four Electronic Vignettes Devices Installed at Danube Bridge in Rousse

Four electronic vignetting devices have been launched on 4th of January at the Danube Bridge border crossing at Rousse. Some drivers, however, have difficulty working with the new machines, which has led to further delays in traffic in the area.

Within 10 minutes, three drivers were unable to get an electronic vignette from the new devices installed yesterday.

I have encountered payment difficulties. It does not accept the card. It tells me there's an error.

The electronic system does not work.

It turned out, however, that the problem was not in the machines. These drivers have problems with their payment cards, because a minute later a Romanian citizen managed to enter his data and bought an electronic vignette from the same device.

Cosmin: With such a machine, things happen very quickly. I personally did it in less than a minute. It is also very helpful that there are options for various languages.

According to the district governor of Rousse, the Romania’s Giurgiu County Council ordered the Romanian border authorities to brief drivers on the new rules for electronic vignettes in Bulgaria before entering th country and to assist them to register online. A total of nine terminals for the sale of electronic vignettes have been delivered to Rousse. Five of the machines are located at the petrol stations.