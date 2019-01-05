In the Southeastern Regions it will Continue to Snow, the Maximal Temperatures will be Between Minus 2 ° and 3 °

Today, before midday, in the northern areas it will be mostly sunny, but around midday from the northwest the cloudiness will grow again, and late in the evening in the extreme northwestern parts it will start snowing again. During the day, mainly in the southeastern areas it will continue to snow. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the West-Northwest, which later in the afternoon will temporarily orient from West to Southwest. The maximal temperatures will be between minus 2 ° and 3 °. This was announced by FOCUS News Agency from the National Weather and Metrology Institute (NIMH) .

On the northern Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, but in the South it will remain cloudy with snow. It will blow up to a moderate wind from north to northwest. The maximal temperatures will be between 1 ° -3 °. The sea water temperature is about 7 °. The waves of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains the cloudiness will be significant, and in the Rila-Rhodope massif and in Strandzha-Sakar will continue to snow. Above the Stara Planina there will be sunny hours. It will blow a moderate to strong northeastern wind that will begin to orientate from West to Northwest around noon. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about minus 7 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 12 °. The atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month. By crossing the Mediterranean cyclone across the Aegean Sea to Asia Minor during the day, the pressure in the country will decrease.

