Bulgarian Woman Among the Accused of a 2 billion Dollar Fraud Scheme

A Bulgarian woman is among the accused of involvement in a two billion dollars fraud scheme. Detelina Subeva, who is supposed to have held a senior management post at Credit Suisse bank, was detained in London on Thursday, 3rd of January, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Later, the 37-year-old woman was released on bail, awaiting extradition procedure to the United States.

Two ex-employees of the Credit Suisse were charged and detained together with her. The fraudulent scheme was in the period 2011-2016. It is assumed that the three have appropriated at least $ 200 million.

The plan supposedly included loans to state-possessed organizations in Mozambique, the BBC said. Two other suspects have been arrested, including the former Finance Minister of Mozambique.

The prosecution says that through a series of transactions that happened between roughly 2013 and 2016, more than $2bn was obtained through credits ensured by the Mozambican government.

In the course of the transactions themselves, the accused acted to defraud investors.

In an announcement, Credit Suisse said the three previous emploees had been accused by US authorities of “circumventing our internal controls” in a fraud scheme associated with the Mozambican government.