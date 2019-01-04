Donald Trump: I Do Not Care About Europe

The US president has called on European countries to pay their obligations to NATO.

Donald Trump once again called on European countries to pay their obligations to NATO. According to the US president, Europe does not like it, precisely because of its tough tone to the debtors in the Alliance. In front of journalists at the White House, Trump has praised his European politics.

"They say they do not like me in Europe. Europe should not like me if I like it, so I'm not doing my job. Because I want Europe to pay, "said the US president.

Trump recalled that Germany paid four times a lower contribution to NATO. Other European countries have also failed to meet their financial obligations, the head of state said.

"I do not care about Europe. I am not chosen by Europeans, but by American taxpayers. My relationship with European leaders is very good. I am a friend of all, and when I ask them, they even wonder how many years have gone away since they didn't pay their part", the US head of state said.

According to Trump, he can win every responsible post in Europe, but he did not do it because he don't want to.