Flights to and from Istanbul Have Been Canceled Due to Bad Weather Conditions
A number of flights to and from Istanbul are canceled today because of the bad weather in the area, Turkish television CNN Turk said.
Due to the snow and strong winds in many parts of Turkey, the flights of the Turkish air carrier "Turkish Airlines" from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to the cities of Ordu, Giresun, Sinop, Gazipasha, Erzurum, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep are now canceled.
Flights to Thessaloniki and Kosice (Slovakia) are also canceled.
Anadolujet airline announced it was canceling flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Nicosia, Gaziantep, Samsun and Izmir.
