Over 160 Snow Cleaning Machines Will Take Care For Roads in Sofia

January 4, 2019, Friday
163 snow cleaning machines worked this night in the capital, announced the press center of Sofia Municipality.

Processed with anti-icing mixtures are all the streets where mass public transport is going and all central streets.

All urban transport routes are currently being implemented. The Sofia Municipality urged drivers to drive well-equipped cars for the winter and to comply with the traffic situation.

Tags: snow cleaning machines, Yordanka Fandakova, sofia, capital
