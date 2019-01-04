NRA Campaign For Tax Returns Submission Starts on January 10

pixabay.com

Individuals can submit their annual income tax return for 2018 from January 10, the National Revenue Agency reported on 3rd of January, reported BNT.

The tax returns can be submitted via the electronic service and in paper at the NRA offices.

Submission of corporate tax returns for 2018 through the NRA electronic service will also start on January 10th.

Until 10 January, individuals and legal entities will have access to all electronic services provided by the NRA with a few exceptions.

These include:

- no applications for registration and deregistration under the VAT Act can be submitted electronically. These documents will be submitted in hard copies at the NRA registration office.

- the electronic service for validation of the issued Personal Identification Code will not be available.

