Problems With the E-vignettes Introduced on 1 January

Today is the fourth day with problems with the e-vignettes introduced in Bulgaria on 1 January, 2019, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

No terminals for purchasing electronic vignettes at border checkpoints and petrol stations, or terminals which are out of order is what the public have been complaining of.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, which is responsible for the introduction of the new toll system, the difficulties are temporary and there are other ways to buy a vignette.

Petya Avramova, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works explained that the electronic toll system is being upgraded and all emerging problems will be eliminated.