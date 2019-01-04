Code Orange For Strong Wind in Two Regions, Yellow for Heavy Snowfall in 11

A code orange warning for strong wind from north-northeast with gusts of 30 m/s is in place for the regions of Sliven and Burgas, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said. For the night and the morning Burgas was also warned of heavy snowfall, there will be conditions for blizzards and snowdrifts. Up to 10-15 cm of snow.



Code yellow for snowfall is in place for 11 regions. Precipitations during the night and the morning will form up to 10-15 cm of snow in Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo and Yambol.



Code yellow for strong wind has been issued for Dobrich, Varna, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo and Yambol.