Snowfall Will Start Easing Before Noon

Before noon today the snowfall will begin to taper off, last in the Rila-Rhodope and the southwestern regions. Strong wind in Eastern Bulgaria from north-northeast, stormy in the southeast regions, weakening in the afternoon.

The temperatures will further decrease, with highs between minus 3°C and 2°C. The atmospheric pressure will rise above the average for January, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.