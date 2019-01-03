More Than 2.5 Kilograms of Contraband Gold Items and Jewelry Were Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

They were found in a foreign-registered car traveled from Turkey, reported NOVA TV.



More than 2.5 kilograms of contraband gold items and jewelry were discovered and seized by customs officers at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint during a car check-up, the Customs Agency reported.

The foreign-registered car traveled from Turkey to Bulgaria. The driver is a German citizen, traveled alone. In front of the Bulgarian customs officers, he said he did not submit anything to declare.

During the inspection in the driver's pockets and in boxes in various bags with personal belongings, more than 2.5 kg of jewels have been found which, according to the expertise, are made of a high sample of gold with a total weight of 2563.10 grams of total value BGN 177 033.