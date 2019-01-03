More Than 130 Snow Cleaning Machines Are Ready For the Winter Conditions

Bulgaria: More Than 130 Snow Cleaning Machines Are Ready For the Winter Conditions pixabay.com

In connection with the snowfall in the southern and eastern regions of Sofia Municipality, anti-icing mixtures have been carried out this night.

There are more than 130 snow cleaning machines on the ground.

Sanding was carried out on the mountain roads in Vitosha Dragalevtsi - Aleko and Boyana - Golden Bridges.

Urban transport moves everywhere along its usual routes.

The weather forecast is for wind gain, snowfall and low temperature. The Sofia Municipality reminds drivers to use their vehicles equipped for winter driving.

In the crisis centers of the Sofia Municipality, 140 people who were left without a home were housed. They received food and the opportunity to stay overnight.

