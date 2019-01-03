Inflation to Eat up Income Rise of Bulgarians

Business » FINANCE | January 3, 2019, Thursday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Inflation to Eat up Income Rise of Bulgarians pixabay.com

The 10 per cent rise of income in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2019 will be offset by the expected inflation growth, financial analyst Tsvetomir Tsachev told the BNR.

According to him, the higher prices of utilities and goods, the incomes of Bulgarians would actually rise no more than 4 or 5 percent. The expert predicts four per cent inflation by the end of the year, as higher inflation is not excluded.

It is no longer rational to invest in real estate, Tsachev says and adds that in coming years the past construction crisis will be repeated.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: infation, finance, income, Bulgaria, money
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria