Inflation to Eat up Income Rise of Bulgarians

The 10 per cent rise of income in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2019 will be offset by the expected inflation growth, financial analyst Tsvetomir Tsachev told the BNR.



According to him, the higher prices of utilities and goods, the incomes of Bulgarians would actually rise no more than 4 or 5 percent. The expert predicts four per cent inflation by the end of the year, as higher inflation is not excluded.



It is no longer rational to invest in real estate, Tsachev says and adds that in coming years the past construction crisis will be repeated.