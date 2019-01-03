4 Out of 100 People in Bulgaria Are Buying a New Car

According to the Russian Autostat agency, which examines the automotive market in Eastern Europe and Bulgaria, in our country only 4 out of 100 people are buying a new car.



Bulgaria, as the least income country, will continue to buy the oldest cars. In the middle of last year, a decision was taken to introduce the ecotax for cargo vehicles for over BGN 2,000 per vehicle. The ecotax for passenger cars has also increased and this is an additional burden for Bulgarian citizens. So far, there is no clarity about what is happening with this money and how it helps to improve the quality of the air and the environment, Tsvetelina Tsaneva said.

In Bulgaria, mainly diesel cars are sold and they are between 10 and 12 years of age.



According to the members of the Association of Automobile Importers, more than 50% are diesel cars. 80% are diesel cars available on the market.

In 2018 Bulgaria imported more than 100,000 second-hand cars from Western Europe. 35,000 of them are diesel, half are older than 10 years. Data is provided by the Brussels NGO for Transport and the Environment. According to it, in the coming years, more and more old diesel cars from Western Europe will be exported to Eastern Europe and Africa.