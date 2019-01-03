Bulgarians Spent BGN 2 billion on the Holidays

Bulgarians Spent BGN 2 billion on the Holidays

We spent BGN 2 billion  on Christmas holidays, according to data from cash registers. 

Bulgarians tend to collect money for bad reason. We love to imagine ourselves well, because it is important for us to compare with others to show that we are no longer behind. People in small settlements are mainly concerned with food and dining, and in large settlements people invest in memories, as they can afford it to a greater extent.

According to the economist Stoyan Panchev from the general picture we have to see how the expenses for the holidays are distributed. One large group is pensioners who do not have the necessary resources. 

Last year we achieved an economic peak, the official expectations for this year are for not so much growth and a possible recession in 2020, Panchev commented.

Tags: New Year, spending, money, memories, recession
