Migrants Discovered Hidden in Mattresses

January 3, 2019, Thursday
Migrants Discovered Hidden in Mattresses

Spanish border guards have discovered two migrants hidden inside mattresses strapped to the roof of a car at a checkpoint on the frontier with Morocco, video footage shows.

The footage, published on social media by a senator in the Spanish parliament, is reported to have been filmed in Melilla, an enclave of Spain on the north African coast.

Morocco has become a major gateway into Europe for African migrants.

The latest incident, filmed on Sunday, apparently documented the first time there had been an attempt to smuggle people inside a mattress, according to local media.

The driver of the vehicle fled to Morocco before being arrested by authorities.

The two migrants were said to be in good health conditions and did not require medical assistance.

 

Tags: matress, migrants, Spain, illegal, morroco
