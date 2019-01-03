No Vignette Sticker For the Use of Sofia Northern Speed Tangent

No vignette sticker will be required for travelling on the Northern Speed Tangent in Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

This was made clear after an ad-hoc meeting between Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with Road Infrastructure Agency Chair, Svetoslav Glosov, Minister of Regional Development Petya Avramova and cabinet ministers on 2nd of January. The decision came after the residents of the districts in the Northern part of Sofia expressed dissatisfaction with the introduced payment for the use of the road.

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova thanked the Prime Minister for accepting the arguments of the Municipality that vignette stickers were not necessary for the use of Sofia Northern Tangent bypass.

Regardless of the logic that whoever drives more should pay more for road use, no vignettes will be required for the northern tangent, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister: Same as the Southern Arc is within the city, the Northern Tangent is also within the city and it is made, I repeat, for convenience of the people. So, I have ordered the relevant agencies to rework their plans.

The PM stressed that the motorways and tangents built by the government are more difficult to maintain and clean than the two-lane roads from the times of the governance of the opposition BSP, and provided that the National Association of Municipalities wants the roads to be municipal, they should manage and maintain them, insisted Borissov.