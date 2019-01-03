China Lands Probe on Far Side of Moon
January 3, 2019
China's Chang'e-4 lunar rover landed on the far side of the moon Thursday, the first probe to do so, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The probe landed at 10:26 am Beijing time (0226 GMT) and relayed a photo of the "dark side" of the moon to the Queqiao satellite, which will relay communications between controllers on Earth and the far side of the moon.
