Plovdiv is Bulgaria's First European Capital of Culture
The city of Plovdiv has welcomed the New Year as the first Bulgarian European Capital of Culture, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
Twenty years after hosting the Month of Culture in 1999, the city celebrates this year the most prestigious cultural initiative of the EU. The official start of the initiative is on January 12 with a show "We Are All Colors" with the participation of over 1,500 artists.
In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev pointed out that more than 300 projects and 500 events are included in the program of Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019. Among them there is an exhibition, a fashion show, and several concerts.
