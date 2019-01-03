Plovdiv is Bulgaria's First European Capital of Culture

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 3, 2019, Thursday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Plovdiv is Bulgaria's First European Capital of Culture pixabay.com

The city of Plovdiv has welcomed the New Year as the first Bulgarian European Capital of Culture, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

Twenty years after hosting the Month of Culture in 1999, the city celebrates this year the most prestigious cultural initiative of the EU. The official start of the initiative is on January 12 with a show "We Are All Colors" with the participation of over 1,500 artists.

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev pointed out that more than 300 projects and 500 events are included in the program of Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019. Among them there is an exhibition, a fashion show, and several concerts.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovidiv, European Capital of Culture 2019, Old Town, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria